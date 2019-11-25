Kane backs 'proven winner' Mourinho to end Spurs title drought
Mourinho, who replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino last week, guided Spurs to a 3-2 Premier League victory at West Ham United on Saturday in his first match in charge.
BENGALURU - Tottenham Hotspur have found a “proven winner” in new manager Jose Mourinho and must target the FA Cup and Champions League as they bid to end an 11-year title drought, striker Harry Kane has said.
Mourinho, who replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino last week, guided Spurs to a 3-2 Premier League victory at West Ham United on Saturday in his first match in charge.
“The gaffer has won at every club he’s gone to — there’s no hiding away from that,” Kane told the British media.
“He’s a proven winner. I’ve made it clear I’m at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies. I’ve made it clear I want to win them here and it’s a big year for us.”
Former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss Mourinho has claimed 25 major honours but that record will be put to the test at Spurs, who have not won a title since the 2008 League Cup.
Victory over West Ham lifted Spurs to 10th place and Kane said Mourinho’s arrival had offered the players a fresh start.
“When someone has got a reputation like he has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief in the team,” Kane said.
“It’s ... a fresh slate for everyone now to show the manager what they can do and hopefully, the players can thrive on that.”
Popular in Sport
-
Wallabies to host All Blacks in Melbourne in Bledisloe opener
-
CARTOON: Siya In The Future
-
Eddie Jones wants England to be the best rugby team in the world
-
Alli one of best in the world, says Mourinho
-
Zidane urges critical Real fans to start backing Bale again
-
SA’s under-23s qualify for 2020 Olympic Games
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.