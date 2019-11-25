K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at her home

-
Trump fires US navy chief over handling of discipline caseWorld
-
Tshwane lays criminal complaint over release of Mokgalapa 'sex' audio clipPolitics
-
Foreign national killed as UN vehicle hit in Kabul blast - officialWorld
-
Total cost of Bank of Lisbon demolition yet to be determined – MECLocal
-
DA to continue with engagements over Joburg mayor position - SelfePolitics
-
NSRI: 1 body recovered, 3 people still missing at Sea Point beachLocal
-
Tshwane lays criminal complaint over release of Mokgalapa 'sex' audio clipPolitics
-
Total cost of Bank of Lisbon demolition yet to be determined – MECLocal
-
DA to continue with engagements over Joburg mayor position - SelfePolitics
-
NSRI: 1 body recovered, 3 people still missing at Sea Point beachLocal
-
Lesufi believes Afriforum targeting him over changes in his departmentLocal
-
KZN Paramedics rescue dumped baby boyLocal
-
DA to continue with engagements over Joburg mayor position - SelfePolitics
-
Mogoeng Mogoeng: SA inequality now ‘sharper’ post-apartheidPolitics
-
WATCH: Mogoeng Mogoeng delivers 17th Annual Nelson Mandela LecturePolitics
-
On Joburg and Tshwane metros DA says, ‘We won’t just let go’Politics
-
Zuma’s argument for leave to appeal baseless - NPAPolitics
-
Lawyer apologises for disrespectful language in Jacob Zuma’s appeal noticePolitics
Popular Topics
-
ANALYSIS: Why aren’t today’s protests leading to revolutions?Opinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How long until the ANC gets the proverbial wake-up call?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Quest for unity in SA: a philosophical perspectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Why SA suffers from the ‘impostor syndrome’Opinion
-
FACT CHECK: President Ramaphosa’s claims about progress in SA since 1994Opinion
-
KHOLOFELO MAPONYA: A response to Jessie Duarte on the PICOpinion
Popular Topics
-
S&P downgrades SA outlook, warns debt rating unlikely to improveBusiness
-
SAA task team to begin search for salary increase difference in two weeksBusiness
-
SAA to restore full flight schedule this weekendBusiness
-
Liberty founder Donald Gordon diesBusiness
-
SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strikeBusiness
-
Non-striking National Transport Movement pens wage deal with SAABusiness
-
John Legend doesn't want to spoil kidsLifestyle
-
Chris Martin was bullied at schoolLifestyle
-
Billy Bob Thornton: 'I'm not a bad boy anymore'Lifestyle
-
Caitlyn Jenner on 'great terms' with Kris JennerLifestyle
-
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti robbed of 366k worth of jewelsLifestyle
-
CHANEL SEPTEMBER: Becoming a plant-based humanOpinion
-
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show cancelledLifestyle
-
Coldplay won't tour new album, say want gigs to be 'sustainable'Lifestyle
-
French officials warned over encouraging 'franglais' spreadLifestyle
-
Wallabies to host All Blacks in Melbourne in Bledisloe openerSport
-
Zidane urges critical Real fans to start backing Bale againSport
-
Alli one of best in the world, says MourinhoSport
-
Eddie Jones wants England to be the best rugby team in the worldSport
-
SA’s under-23s qualify for 2020 Olympic GamesSport
-
Booth makes Chiefs favourites for TKOSport
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good SportsmanshipSport
-
CARTOON: On Top of the WorldSport
-
CARTOON: Tightrope TitoBusiness
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St GeorgeSport
-
CARTOON: DA Road to RuinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Puppet GamesPolitics
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 37°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at her home
Goo, a former member of girl group Kara, was discovered at her home in Seoul early Sunday evening, officers said.
SEOUL - K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead at her home on Sunday, South Korean police confirmed.
Goo, a former member of girl group Kara, was discovered at her home in Seoul early Sunday evening, officers said.
The exact cause of death was still under investigation, they added.
South Korea has one of the world's highest rates of suicide which, according to recent government figures, is among the top causes of death for those under 40.
The 28-year-old's death comes a month after Sulli -- another K-pop star and Goo's close friend -- took her own life after a long struggle with online bullying.
The singer had posted a tearful message on her Instagram shortly after Sulli's death, grieving the passing of her friend.
In messages posted on social media, fans mourned Goo's death, with one writing: "I hope you have a good sleep in heaven without any worries."
After performing in Kara from 2008 to 2015, she focused on her solo career after the group broke up and had just completed a tour of Japan with her latest release.
More in Lifestyle
-
John Legend doesn't want to spoil kids15 hours ago
-
Chris Martin was bullied at school15 hours ago
-
Billy Bob Thornton: 'I'm not a bad boy anymore'one day ago
-
Caitlyn Jenner on 'great terms' with Kris Jennerone day ago
-
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti robbed of 366k worth of jewelsone day ago
-
CHANEL SEPTEMBER: Becoming a plant-based human3 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.