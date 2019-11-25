Intelligence structure changes under Zuma led to abuse of service - Shaik
Mo Shaik took the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday, where he spent the morning discussing the legislation which underpinned the creation and set the mandate for the intelligence services.
TSHWANE - Former head of the State Security Agency’s (SSA) foreign branch Mo Shaik testified that the structural changes to the intelligence services and the creation of the SSA under former President Jacob Zuma led to the breakdown and abuse within these services.
Zuma removed him as the head of the South African Secret Service together with the former head of the National Intelligence Agency Gibson Njenje in 2011 when they proposed an investigation of the Guptas' influence on government.
Shaik said in 2010, Zuma created the SSA whose officials reported directly to a minister as opposed to Parliament.
“So now we’ve gone back to a situation where each intelligence service, whether the civilian intelligence service, the police or military can see that you are starting to see the breakdown of the coordination, which is what the Constitution intended.”
He said this lack of co-ordination led to a decline in the intelligence services' ability to properly function.
“You would have in the intelligence world, everyone recruiting the same source, and in my opinion, it has given rise to the entrenchment of the phenomenon of disinformation, information peddlers and bogus informants,” Shaik said.
WATCH: Mo Shaik testifies at state capture inquiry
