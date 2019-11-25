Infant mortality rate at the George Mukhari Hospital raises alarms
They show that 302 babies died at the facility last year, compared to 232 in 2013.
JOHANNESBURG - The latest figures of infant mortality at the George Mukhari Hospital have raised the alarm.
Health MEC Bandile Masuku confirmed the numbers while answering questions in the legislature on Monday.
The Democratic Alliance's shadow health MEC for Gauteng Jack Bloom said the province needed to investigate why the number was so high.
“I think there needs to monitoring of this hospital, we need to get the cause of this increase in deaths and make sure that it doesn’t happen in future. I really think this should’ve been monitored more closely. How is it that we can have a high jump in deaths of babies?”
