Ghana's strong GDP growth stats due to ease of doing business in Africa
For foreign investors looking to advance their portfolios on the continent, Ghana is an attractive economy in search of growth.
Arabile Gumede visited the country to explore the ease of doing business on the continent and says Ghana is an ideal starting point.
"The African Continental Free Trade Agreement has certainly created an environment that allows for free trade and better trade," Gumede explains.
Over the years, Ghana has become one of the fastest growing economies in West Africa, boasting a workforce of over 12 million and rising through the ranks as number 113 of 190 economies in terms of the ease of doing business.
If there's one thing that Ghana does not lack, it's trade. So, it's not surprising that Ghana's informal sector contributes a whopping 80% to the country's GDP...
We sent Arabile to Ghana for the 54 and 1 campaign to investigate the ease of doing trade across the continent...
