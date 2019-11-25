EC residents desperate plea to govt: ‘People are fighting over water, help us’
People in Eastern Cape areas - like Graaff Reinet, Amathole and Makhanda - who are worst affected by the drought have blamed the government for their situation.
CAPE TOWN - Government has moved to placate angry Eastern Cape residents who claim it's not doing enough to mitigate the effects of a grinding drought.
People in Eastern Cape areas - like Graaff Reinet, Amathole and Makhanda - who are worst affected by the drought have blamed the government for their situation.
Between a lack of planning, mismanagement and a feeling that government structures just aren't taking the problem seriously enough, residents told EWN they have had enough.
“The way the municipality is behaving is like there’s no hope for us.”
Another resident added: “Please do something. We are crying from our hearts. People are fighting over water.”
A Makhanda resident said people living in informal settlements were struggling and blocked the N2 during a protest over water.
Government can't be blamed for a natural phenomenon like drought. They refute the claims that this event caught them with their pants down, saying they have various plans in place to get the water flowing again.
That’s cold comfort for residents of these towns, some of whom have been living without running water for months.
Popular in Local
-
'Leave my children & family': Lesufi makes serious allegations against AfriForum
-
This is our last week in SA, say foreigners who plan to walk to nearest border
-
City of Tshwane knew of Mokgalapa's leaked 'sex' audio clips
-
Dudu Myeni's 'delinquency' case back in court
-
Activist group wants R135m CT property sold by govt to be used for housing
-
Moyane granted leave to cross-examine Gordhan at state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.