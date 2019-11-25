Dudu Myeni's 'delinquency' case back in court
Myeni wants the airline's board to join her case, a move which the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Pilots Association (Sapa) views as another attempt to delay the matter.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni's delinquency case is back in the High Court in Pretoria.
The judge is on Monday expected to deal with applications ahead of the trial scheduled to start next year.
Outa and Sapa claim Myeni pushed through dodgy deals during her tenure, contributing to the airline's financial problems.
Myeni wants the rest of the SAA board to appear before the court.
Outa's Stefanie Fick said they hoped all applications will be dealt with to allow the trial to start smoothly in January.
“All the parties have filed their head of arguments and hopefully we will hear the arguments. The court is going to have to decide if the plea is going to be amended and to what extent it is going to be amended. But also, we’re going to argue costs of the matter. Outa is asking for some punitive costs for all the interruptions and delays.”
