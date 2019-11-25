Dudu Myeni employing delaying tactics in 'delinquency' case - Outa
Outa and the South African Pilots Association wanted the High Court in Pretoria to declare her a delinquent director, which could prevent her from sitting on the boards of other companies.
TSHWANE - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Monday said former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni had enough time to consider the case against her and she should not be allowed to bring members of the airline’s board into the matter.
Outa and the South African Pilots Association claimed Myeni pushed through dodgy deals during her tenure, which contributed to the airline’s financial problems. They wanted the High Court in Pretoria to declare her a delinquent director, which could prevent her from sitting on the boards of other companies.
Myeni requested the High Court to give her the opportunity to change her guilty plea, saying that the board should carry a collective responsibility.
However, Outa’s legal counsel Carol Steinberg disagreed.
“This is about the delay, an unexplained delay. Why did she look at her plea so late?” she said.
Outa wants Myeni to pay the costs of the repeated delays.
Myeni failed to attend the proceedings in court, saying she could not afford to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria due to a lack of funds.
Popular in Business
-
Waste storage at Africa's only nuclear plant brimming
-
Myeni wants blame shifted to SAA executive management in 'delinquency' case
-
SA blocks arms sales to Saudi and UAE in inspection row
-
SA’s obsession with Black Friday: How it all started
-
Pay up or we’ll pull the plug, Eskom tells 3 Free State municipalities
-
Talks begin on what's next for SAA after wage deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.