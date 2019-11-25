Dudu Myeni employing delaying tactics in 'delinquency' case - Outa

Outa and the South African Pilots Association wanted the High Court in Pretoria to declare her a delinquent director, which could prevent her from sitting on the boards of other companies.

TSHWANE - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Monday said former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni had enough time to consider the case against her and she should not be allowed to bring members of the airline’s board into the matter.

Outa and the South African Pilots Association claimed Myeni pushed through dodgy deals during her tenure, which contributed to the airline’s financial problems. They wanted the High Court in Pretoria to declare her a delinquent director, which could prevent her from sitting on the boards of other companies.

Myeni requested the High Court to give her the opportunity to change her guilty plea, saying that the board should carry a collective responsibility.

However, Outa’s legal counsel Carol Steinberg disagreed.

“This is about the delay, an unexplained delay. Why did she look at her plea so late?” she said.

Outa wants Myeni to pay the costs of the repeated delays.

Myeni failed to attend the proceedings in court, saying she could not afford to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria due to a lack of funds.