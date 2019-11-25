DA to submit 80,000 written objections from S. Africans on NHI Bill
The NHI is the financing system that seeks to provide quality universal health care services to all South Africans to create an equal society.
JOHANNESBURG - With the National Health Insurance (NHI) public hearings in full swing, the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Sunday said it would submit about 80,000 written objections to the system in Parliament on Monday morning.
Parliament's portfolio committee on health has held the public hearings in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal thus far.
The platforms offer members of the public an opportunity to interrogate the bill and the implications of the proposed system.
The DA, which has been one of the foremost critiques of the NHI, said it planned to have the voice of those against the system heard on Monday morning.
The party said it lobbied civil society and members of the public to express their views on the NHI using an online portal.
It said it received serious concerns about the impact the piece of legislation will have on the health system and economy.
