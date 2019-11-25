DA 'raised concerns' with Mokgalapa over contents of 'sex' audio

An audio recording of the mayor talking with the City’s MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge was leaked at the weekend. Mokgalapa insisted the audio was tampered with.

JOHANNESBURG – While Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader John Moody said on Monday he wouldn’t be able to say what came out of his meeting with scandal-hit City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, the party raised concerns over comments he made about his colleagues.

In the audio, Mokgalapa was heard discussing plans to fire the City’s chief operations officer James Murphy. The mayor also described his predecessor Solly Msimanga’s policies as stupid. He also made derogatory comments about the City’s Speaker Katlego Mathebe.

It’s also alleged he engaged in sexual intercourse with Senkubuge during the meeting at the municipal offices.

Mokgalapa laid a criminal case against disgruntled former employees, who he accused of being behind the recording, which he labelled as illegal.

The mayor defended his private conversation with Senkubuge, saying it was just a chat between colleagues.

“Colleagues talk all the time, every colleague gossips with their peers. You also gossip with your colleagues; do you have a romantic relationship with them?” Mokgalapa asked.

In the audio clip, Mokgalapa could also be heard asking Senkubuge if he made her feel nervous.

“Those are the things that will be explained to the investigating officer,” he said.

Moody said the DA met with Mokgalapa and was investigating him.

“We need to interrogate the authenticity of the recording and of course there needs to be further interviews with the mayor and the MMC,” Moody said.

He said wouldn’t be able to say what the mayor’s side of the story was because the matter was sub judice.

ANC CALLS FOR MOKGALAPA TO STEP DOWN

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane accused Mokgalapa of unethical conduct and called on him to resign with immediate effect.

The ANC claimed its audio experts confirmed the legitimacy of the audio clip.

The ANC’s chairperson in Tshwane Dr Kgosi Maepa said they could say with certainty that Mokgalapa and the MMC were engaging in sexual intercourse at the municipal offices.

“From what we heard like all South Africans, we are clear that they were kissing and having sexual intercourse,” he said.

Maepa said the mayor should resign.

“The mayor must use his consciousness and resign because the DA has lost the ethical-moral high ground.”