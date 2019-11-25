DA Gauteng leader Moodey locked in meeting with Mokglapa over audio scandal

He's expected to explain his side of leaked audio recordings and claims of an inappropriate relationship with his colleague.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Gauteng leader John Moodey was locked in a meeting with Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on Monday.

The woman implicated in the scandal, Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge, will meet with Moodey separately on Monday afternoon.

The audio clip, widely circulated on social media, purports to be a conversation between the pair and allegedly includes an intimate exchange between them.

Mokgalapa has opened a criminal case at the Brooklyn police station against disgruntled former employees, whom he claims are behind the illegal recordings.

Moodey said after the internal investigation had been concluded, he would submit a feedback report.

“Emanating from what I get from them, I will be giving a report to the party leader and the interim leader. James Selfe and I will take a decision on the way forward.”