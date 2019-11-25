DA Gauteng leader Moodey locked in meeting with Mokglapa over audio scandal
He's expected to explain his side of leaked audio recordings and claims of an inappropriate relationship with his colleague.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Gauteng leader John Moodey was locked in a meeting with Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on Monday.
He's expected to explain his side of leaked audio recordings and claims of an inappropriate relationship with his colleague.
The woman implicated in the scandal, Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge, will meet with Moodey separately on Monday afternoon.
The audio clip, widely circulated on social media, purports to be a conversation between the pair and allegedly includes an intimate exchange between them.
Mokgalapa has opened a criminal case at the Brooklyn police station against disgruntled former employees, whom he claims are behind the illegal recordings.
Moodey said after the internal investigation had been concluded, he would submit a feedback report.
“Emanating from what I get from them, I will be giving a report to the party leader and the interim leader. James Selfe and I will take a decision on the way forward.”
Popular in Local
-
Moyane granted leave to cross-examine Gordhan at state capture inquiry
-
'Leave my children & family': Lesufi makes serious allegations against AfriForum
-
SA blocks arms sales to Saudi and UAE in inspection row
-
Brace yourselves, heatwave to hit parts of SA this week
-
This is our last week in SA, say foreigners who plan to walk to nearest border
-
Dudu Myeni's 'delinquency' case back in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.