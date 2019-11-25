DA brings its own 87,000 submissions on the NHI Bill to Parly
It's also brought 87,000 submissions and objections from South Africans who made comments through the party’s own petition.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said its 87,000 public submissions on the National Health Insurance Bill raise serious concerns.
The party's chief whip Natasha Mazzone and health spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube have on Monday briefed the media on the DA's opposition to the bill.
They have also called into question the NHI public hearings.
The DA has handed over its own submission as the official opposition.
It's also brought 87,000 submissions and objections from South Africans who made comments through the party’s own petition.
Gwarube said they wanted to collect every bit of evidence they could.
“We have, in fact, within clause by clause analysis discovered that there are 25 areas of this legislation that we will be opposing in the parliamentary process when we get started with the clause by clause analysis.”
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the party had also managed to get Parliament to obtain a legal opinion on the constitutionality of the bill.
“The first huddle compelling Parliament was for it to obtain legal opinion into the constitutionality of the bill even before we began with the constitutional process. This was absolutely critical, Parliament cannot neglect its role in lawmaking and we as parliamentarians must remember that our fundamental role is that of legislators.”
Popular in Politics
-
JHB mayor race: EFF says ready to govern, but ANC & DA have plans too
-
Tshwane lays criminal complaint over release of Mokgalapa 'sex' audio clip
-
Mogoeng Mogoeng: SA inequality now ‘sharper’ post-apartheid
-
Lawyer apologises for disrespectful language in Jacob Zuma’s appeal notice
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How long until the ANC gets the proverbial wake-up call?
-
DA to continue with engagements over Joburg mayor position - Selfe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.