Cosatu ‘remains opposed’ to privatisation of SOEs

This is despite the organisation’s spokesperson being quoted in the 'City Press' newspaper as saying the federation believes some non-performing SOE’s could benefit from partial privatisation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Monday said it remained opposed to the privatisation of state-owned enterprises.

This is despite the organisation’s spokesperson being quoted in the City Press newspaper as saying the federation believes some non-performing SOE’s could benefit from partial privatisation.

Last week, cash strapped South African Airways signed a wage deal with unions after an eight-day strike that cost the airline millions of rand.

Calls for government to sell the national carrier have been growing given that it hasn’t made profit since 2012.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “We have not changed our position on privatisation. If by privatisation they mean they want to take over SOEs, then we’re opposed to that. It is a resolution that was adopted by our national congress and we still stand by it. Only in instances where there are willing partners who are willing to take minority stakes and government retain control, [then we support that].”