City of Tshwane knew of Mokgalapa's leaked 'sex' audio clips

The city's filed a case of extortion and blackmail following the leak of audio clips, some which allegedly point to an inappropriate relationship between the mayor and his roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on Sunday said he hoped authorities would get to the bottom of the leaked audio recordings, which are at the centre of a filed criminal complaint.

The clip, circulated on social media, purports to be a conversation between the pair and supposedly includes an intimate exchange between them.

In a statement, the City said it had known about the recordings for a number of days and had received demands for the reinstatements of four top officials.

Mokgalapa said they had refused to give in to the demands and would not sacrifice their oaths of office.