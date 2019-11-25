Child (5) killed in Lenasia house fire

Emergency services said they were alerted to the structural blaze on Monday.

LENASIA - A five-year-old has been killed in a house fire in Albatross Street, in Lenasia.

No other injuries have been reported.

Nana Radebe, from the Johannesburg emergency service, said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

“Upon arrival, we found that there was one flat on fire. Unfortunately, a five-year-old died due to smoke inhalation.”