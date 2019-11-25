Child (5) killed in Lenasia house fire

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Child (5) killed in Lenasia house fire

Emergency services said they were alerted to the structural blaze on Monday.

FILE: A fire truck at a Johannesburg fire station Picture: EWN
FILE: A fire truck at a Johannesburg fire station Picture: EWN
one hour ago

LENASIA - A five-year-old has been killed in a house fire in Albatross Street, in Lenasia.

Emergency services said they were alerted to the structural blaze on Monday.

No other injuries have been reported.

Nana Radebe, from the Johannesburg emergency service, said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

“Upon arrival, we found that there was one flat on fire. Unfortunately, a five-year-old died due to smoke inhalation.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA