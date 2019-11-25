Habana: I definitely don’t want to get into coaching

The 2007 World Cup winner retired from all forms of rugby in 2018, having racked up 67 test tries, the second most of all time.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Springbok wing Bryan Habana has ruled out taking up a coaching role in the near future.

The 2007 World Cup winner retired from all forms of rugby in 2018, having racked up 67 test tries, the second most of all time.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus stepped down from his role as head coach after South Africa’s 3rd World Cup success earlier this month and now has the job of appointing his successor.

On Monday, Habana said he was not in a position to consider any coaching opportunities.

“I definitely don’t want to get into coaching. I think there are potential opportunities to do some mentorship or consulting, but I haven’t done any of my coaching levels or anything of that sort. So you know, am I qualified to be able to play my part? I probably think not. I’ve enjoyed 16 or so years involved in the South African rugby structures and I’m enjoying a bit of ambassadorial work and a bit of TV work in the UK,” he said.

Despite having no desire to get into coaching right now, Habana said he was thankful for the opportunities he received as a player.

“In the same breath, I’m grateful for what being a Springbok gave me in terms of not only the rugby player I became but the person I am and that had a big influence on who I am today,” he said.

The former Player of the Year also said he was looking forward to spending time with family in the new year.

“I’ve been away from home a lot this year and going into next year, I would love to spend some more time at home in Cape Town.”