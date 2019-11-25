Brace yourselves, heatwave to hit parts of SA this week

The South African Weather Service said temperatures were likely to peak from Wednesday with the mercury expected to hit 40°C in some areas.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are being warned to prepare for heatwave conditions across most parts of the country, including the central interior and western parts.

The hot weather conditions are expected to last, at least, until Friday.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said the only provinces excluded from the scorching heat conditions include Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

“We’re looking at the Free State, North West province, the western interior of the Eastern Cape, the interior of the Western Cape, as well as the Northern Cape. We’re expecting those parts of the province to expect heatwave experiences, as well as temperatures exceeding 40°C.

Engelbrecht said except for KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, they were not expecting much rainfall for the rest of the country for next week.