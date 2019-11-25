Another man shot dead in alleged related-gang incident in Bonteheuwel

Two people were shot dead in separate attacks over the last two days.

CAPE TOWN - Gang-related shootings in Bonteheuwel have claimed more lives following months of calm in the community.

A man died following a shooting early on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “During the incident, a 38-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. Police are investigating a case of murder with no arrests at this stage.”

In a separate attack, an alleged gang leader was gunned down on Saturday night while a woman was also wounded.