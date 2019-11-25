Activist group wants R135m CT property sold by govt to be used for housing
The provincial government sold the Sea Point property to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School for R135 million about four years ago.
CAPE TOWN - A pivotal case in the ongoing fight for affordable housing will this week be heard in the Western Cape High Court.
Housing activists are challenging the Western Cape government’s decision to sell the Tafelberg property to a private buyer.
Ndifuna Ukwazi's lead attorney on the case Mandisa Shandu said the case was an opportunity for redress.
“The applicants argue the property should be retained by government and used for affordable housing.”
The province, however, argues that it decided to sell the Tafelberg site when money was tight. The financial issues had an impact on their ability to comply with various obligations.
The case will be heard in court until Thursday this week.
