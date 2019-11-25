View all in Latest
4 people injured in Wynberg factory explosion

Paramedics said the details surrounding the incident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Picture: ER24.
Picture: ER24.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Four people were injured in an explosion at a factory in Wynberg, Sandton, on Monday.

ER24 paramedics, along with City of Johannesburg Fire and another service, arrived at the scene to find two patients outside while several others were inside the factory.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said one of the workers was in a critical condition.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained numerous burn wounds and was in a critical condition while three others had sustained minor to moderate burn wounds. They treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” he said.

Meiring said the details surrounding the incident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Timeline

