16 Days of Activism: We have lost our way, says Ramaphosa remembering victims

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said several programmes were under way to improve government’s vetting process to ensure what happened to Uyinene Mrwetyana does not happen again.

The president was speaking at the launch of this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence in Limpopo.

Earlier this month, Post Office employee Luyanda Botha was sentenced for the Mrwetyana’s rape and murder. The crime took place at a Cape Town Post Office in August.

Ramaphosa said the level of gender-based violence in the country was shocking.

“This crisis of violence against women and children is a great shame for our nation. It goes against our African values and everything we stand for as a people,” Ramaphosa said.

“We grew up being taught that as men and boys we must respect women and protect children. We were taught to never, ever raise your hand against a woman. But we have lost our way. Our communities are in the grip of violence against those we are supposed to protect,” he added.