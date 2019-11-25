16 Days of Activism: Cops appeal for help to crack unsolved crimes
According to the latest statistics, crimes against women and children increased in six provinces in the year ending March 2019.
JOHANNESBURG - Monday marks the start of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and the police's specialised unit dealing with sexual offences cases is asking for help from communities to crack unsolved crimes.
According to the latest statistics, crimes against women and children increased in six provinces in the year ending March 2019.
Major general Bafana Linda is the head of the police’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
He said certain cases were solved quicker than others, but this depended on the evidence and experience of investigators.
“We win and solve cases through partnership. We need information from the community. The lack of information delays solving cases. Hence, we humbly request our communities to come forth.”
Uyinene Mrwetyana, Reeva Steenkamp, Karabo Mokoena, Anene Booysen, Dolly Tshabalala and the list goes on.
These women, who were victims of gender-based violence, did not die in silence.
Their cases were widely covered in the media, putting pressure on the police to move with speed.
But it’s small progress, as many other cases remain unsolved and are left to become part of the statistics in an already overburdened and under-resourced police service.
Mandy Silva, aged 37, was murdered in her Northwold home, in Randburg, in 2015. No one else other than her husband and then four-year-old son was in the house.
More than four years later, Silva's mother, Eileen Brothy, is aching for answers: “You could see she was either kicked or hit. This has been going on for two years, that I know of.”
A 2018 report by Statistics South Africa on crimes against women shows that in 2000, the murder rate of women in South Africa was more than five times the world average but that it declined steadily during 2000 and 2015.
In terms of police response, more women were less satisfied than men and attributed this to a widely shared belief that nothing would be done.
Popular in Local
-
STATE OF NATION: Inside SA's xenophobia crisis
-
Tshwane lays criminal complaint over release of Mokgalapa 'sex' audio clip
-
NSRI: 1 body recovered, 3 people still missing at Sea Point beach
-
Lesufi believes Afriforum targeting him over changes in his department
-
Total cost of Bank of Lisbon demolition yet to be determined – MEC
-
Blink and you might miss the fall of the Bank of Lisbon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.