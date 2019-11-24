UK police charge man with human trafficking in Vietnamese truck deaths inquiry

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
Go

UK police charge man with human trafficking in Vietnamese truck deaths inquiry

Christopher Kennedy was arrested on Friday,22 November and that he is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in England on Monday.

British police officers work near a lorry, found to be containing 39 dead bodies, as they work inside a police cordon at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London, on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.
British police officers work near a lorry, found to be containing 39 dead bodies, as they work inside a police cordon at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London, on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

LONDON – British police have charged a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland with human trafficking offenses as part of their inquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last month.

The police said in a statement that Christopher Kennedy was arrested on Friday,22 November and that he is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in England on Monday.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorized charges of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law, it said.

The victims, 31 males and eight women, were found in a truck container on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, not far from docks on the River Thames, on 23 October.

The truck driver, who is also from Northern Ireland, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, and money laundering.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA