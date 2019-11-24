Tshwane lays criminal complaint over release of Mokgalapa 'sex' audio clip

In a statement on Sunday, the City said it was made aware of the recording through an intermediary and it received demands for the immediate reinstatements of four top officials in exchange for the clip not being made public.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has laid criminal complaints of blackmail and extortion at the Brooklyn Police Station over the release of an audio recording circulated on social media, which allegedly pointed to Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and his MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge having an inappropriate sexual relationship.

In a statement on Sunday, the City said it was made aware of the recording from an anonymous source through an intermediary and it received demands for the immediate reinstatements of four top officials in exchange for the clip not being made public.

The officials are said to be currently on suspension for violations of the Municipal Finance Management Act and other relevant legislation governing municipalities.

“Both councillors Mokgalapa and Senkubuge view this recording in a very serious light. Not only is it illegal to obtain such in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, it is also being used as a tool to blackmail and extort undue favours from the City of Tshwane,” said mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane through the statement.

Mokgalapa said they refused to give in to the demands from the alleged blackmailers and would not sacrifice their oaths of office.

“We have both refused to give in to the demands of these individuals who are hell-bent on seeing us break the law to give them easy passage back into the municipality. This is despite the serious nature of the allegations they are facing,” the mayor said.



Mokgalapa added: “If these officials who are said to be behind this have committed nothing wrong, why are they trying to use nefarious ways of getting back into the municipality instead of subjecting themselves to the applicable disciplinary processes? If they're indeed targets of a campaign to purge the municipality of certain individuals as it's claimed, then they should allow the disciplinary proceedings to exonerate them.”

The City also said it was aware of attempts to involve worker representative organisations in the matter.

“We urge organised labour representing workers in the municipality to stand firm and reject any attempt to subvert the law for personal gain. The interests of the people of Tshwane should always triumph over any personal interests and ambitions,” Taunyane said.