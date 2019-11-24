Total cost of Bank of Lisbon demolition yet to be determined – MEC

Hundreds of Joburgers witnessed the building being demolished on Sunday morning after its structure was declared unsafe.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development on Sunday said despite budgeting over R100 million for the demolition of the Bank of Lisbon building, the final amount was yet to be determined.

Hundreds of Joburgers witnessed the building being demolished on Sunday morning after its structure was declared unsafe.

WATCH: Bank of Lisbon building demolished

Thousands of government employees were evacuated last year after a fire erupted from the 23rd floor. Three firefighters died while trying to fight the flames, which lasted for three straight days.

MEC for Infrastructure Development Tasneem Motara said the total cost of the implosion would be known once the clean-up was complete.

Motara said the department had budgeted R140 million to bring down the building.

“As the department, we budgeted R140 million for the demolition, that included the engineering work that had to be done prior, the demolition today, and the clearing of the site,” Motara said.

The department said the implosion went ahead with any hiccups.

The building would be used to house provincial government departments once it is rebuilt.

FIREFIGHTERS TO BE HONOURED

Meanwhile, the Department of Infrastructure Development said it would meet with families of the three firefighters who died in the Bank of Lisbon building to work on a way to honour them.

Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died as they attempted to extinguish a fire that had been raging for three straight days last year.

The father of one of the fallen firefighter said every time he heard a siren before the building was demolished, he thought of his son.

Motara said they wanted to honour the firefighters.

“We’ll have discussions with the families as what is the best thing they would like. We can offer each family as a separate entity not as a collective, what is the best that they feel we can do to honour them,” she said.

WATCH: 'Every siren makes me think of him' - Father of fallen firefighter