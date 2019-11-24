Tornado strikes again in KZN, this time in Ulundi
The twister landed in the area on Saturday night, less than 24 hours after Utrecht was also hit by a tornado.
JOHANNESBURG – Government officials in KwaZulu-Natal are assessing the impact after another tornado to hit the province, this time in Ulundi.
The twister landed in the area on Saturday, less than 24 hours after Utrecht was also hit by a tornado.
We recieved reports of another Tornado near Ulundi (KZN) this afternoon (eDlebe area) (23 November 2019). https://t.co/xVAovLtIrI pic.twitter.com/KBVToH3aRs— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 23, 2019
Twenty homes, housing mostly staff members, at the Watervaal Correctional Services Centre were damaged in Utrecht on Friday.
The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said, “Our teams are on the ground and they are providing the relevant support to the affected areas. There has been a strong rallying by non-governmental organisations and civic organisations who are also landing a hand in supporting the affected people.”
The province is still grappling with the deaths of 23 people who killed due to severe weather in the past months.
