SABC admits reaching out SSA, but denies it wants to spy on staff

The public broadcaster says it has been in contact with state security over some confidentiality breaches, but it dismissed a report in the Sunday Times on Sunday that claims it wants to spy on staff.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has admitted to consulting with the state security agency (SSA) over the disclosure of confidential information to third parties and the media.

Despite this, the public broadcaster has dismissed a report in the Sunday Times on Sunday; which alleges the SABC wants the agency to spy on its staff.

The SABC says it is entitled to investigate confidentiality breaches to protect its information.

In a statement issued following the article, the public broadcaster explains that this decision emanates from witnessing several disclosures of confidential company information over the past year.

Acting sabc spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said, “We are very concerned that the newspaper used confidential board minutes to sensationalise and deliberately distort information. There are no efforts by the SABC leadership to compromise this important right.’

The public broadcaster further states that it champions the freedom of expression and the right to privacy for all its employees – stressing that the report could sow mistrust between the sabc and its staffers.