Officer Andre Kay laid to rest, Bishop Lavis residents still angry

The Bishop Lavis CPF says the community sends their condolences Kay’s family, but at the same time they are angry.

CAPE TOWN – The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) has expressed the community's anger following the funeral of Colonel Andre Kay who was shot and killed in his driveway on Thursday.



Kay, who was attached to the Provincial Firearm, Liquor and Second-hand Unit, was laid to rest on Saturday at the Durbanville Memorial Park.

The South African Police Service held a memorial service on Thursday, while on and Sunday there was a community open air memorial where residents and colleagues gathered.

Its chairperson Graham Lindhorst said, “They are very upset. They are very heartbroken and the family is also heartbroken. We are of the view that if you touch a policeman you touch one of us, because these police men and women are ours.”

Councillor Angus Mckenzie says the officer worked in the Bonteheuwel was hardworking and active in the community.

“It was hugely disappointing and sad to hear of the passing of Lieutenant Colonel Kay. [He] was very active in Bishop Lavis and he got involved in many of the programs we ran around illegal shebeens and drug abuse in the area.”

He is also concerned that police are being targeted in communities.