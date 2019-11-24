NSRI: 1 body recovered, 3 people still missing at Sea Point beach

Foreign national killed as UN vehicle hit in Kabul blast - official
World
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said emergency services were at the scene doing sea and air operations.
CAPE TOWN - Sea rescue officials recovered a body at Rocklands Pool at Sea Point beach on Sunday afternoon.
According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), three teenagers, one female, and two males were still missing at sea
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said emergency services were at the scene doing sea and air operations.
“One male believed to be in his early twenties has been recovered and declared deceased. An extensive search is continuing for the three missing people,” he said.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.