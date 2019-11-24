NSRI: 1 body recovered, 3 people still missing at Sea Point beach

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said emergency services were at the scene doing sea and air operations.

CAPE TOWN - Sea rescue officials recovered a body at Rocklands Pool at Sea Point beach on Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), three teenagers, one female, and two males were still missing at sea

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said emergency services were at the scene doing sea and air operations.

“One male believed to be in his early twenties has been recovered and declared deceased. An extensive search is continuing for the three missing people,” he said.