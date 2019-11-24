NSRI: 1 body recovered, 3 people still missing at Sea Point beach

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
Go

NSRI: 1 body recovered, 3 people still missing at Sea Point beach

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said emergency services were at the scene doing sea and air operations.

Picture: NSRI
Picture: NSRI
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Sea rescue officials recovered a body at Rocklands Pool at Sea Point beach on Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), three teenagers, one female, and two males were still missing at sea

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said emergency services were at the scene doing sea and air operations.

“One male believed to be in his early twenties has been recovered and declared deceased. An extensive search is continuing for the three missing people,” he said.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA