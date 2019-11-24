Mogoeng Mogoeng says the land issue will be handled in a unifying manner

While delivering the 17th Mandela Lecture, Mogoeng called the land issue ‘critical’ and urged all those involved in addressing it to resolve it peacefully.

JOHANNESBURG – Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called for the intensifying of efforts to address land inequalities in South Africa.

Mogoeng delivered the 17th annual Nelson Mandela lecture in Soweto on Saturday, under the theme “Constitutionalism as an Instrument for Transformation”.

A special committee in Parliament is working on proposals to change the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation – a move that has divided Members of Parliament.

“We are going to be unifiers; we are going to be reconcilers; we are going to spend every day to ensure that the land issue, and all other outstanding issues, are resolved in a manner that keeps us united and reconciled.”

Mogoeng also lamented the growing gap between the rich and the poor people of South Africa, saying it was a shame that since the advent of South Africa’s constitutional democracy in 1994, inequality had become “sharper” than during the apartheid era.

“It really is a shame that 25 years down the line we still have so many of our people suffering as much as they do. It is a shame that inequality has become sharper during our Constitutional democracy than during apartheid, and check who is at the top,” Mogoeng added.

