Lotto Results: Saturday, 23 November 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 23 November 2019 are as follows:

Lotto: 09, 10, 25, 27, 51, 52 Bonus: 5

LottoPlus: 01, 15, 25, 27, 34, 52 Bonus: 49

LottoPlus 2: 01, 07, 23, 28, 37, 50 Bonus: 34

For more, visit the National Ithuba website.