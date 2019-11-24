Light plane crashes into DR Congo city
The Dornier-228 aircraft had been headed for Beni, 350 kilometres north of Goma when it went down. It crashed into a residential area near Goma airport.
GOMA – A small plane carrying 19 passengers and crew crashed on take-off Sunday into a densely populated area of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the airline and witnesses said.
The Dornier-228 aircraft had been headed for Beni, 350 kilometres north of Goma when it went down. It crashed into a residential area near Goma airport.
"There were 17 passengers on board and two crew members. It took off around 9-9.10 am (0700 GMT)," Busy Bee airline staff member Heritier Said Mamadou said.
Busy Bee, a recent company, has three planes serving routes in North Kivu province.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe's Chiwenga returns after 4 months in China receiving medical treatment
-
There’s a HUGE cat on the stoep: Zim lions occupy ranger station
-
Tom Thabane’s wife accused of murder as family feud plays out
-
South African among 7 ‘kidnapped by pirates’ in Equatorial Guinea
-
Botswana intelligence agent Welheminah Maswabi granted bail
-
1 killed, many wounded as DR Congo police fire on protesters
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.