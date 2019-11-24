Lesufi believes Afriforum targeting him over changes in his department

Afriforum has been calling for Lesufi to be sacked after thousands of parents had not received any feedback on their children's admission at the beginning of this month.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he has been targeted by Afriforum because he is changing a school placement system that has favoured white children over their black counterparts for years.

Lesufi gave an update on school placements in the province on Sunday afternoon.

The department says 96% of grade 1 and 8 pupils who applied have been placed.

But Afriforum has been calling for Lesufi to be sacked after thousands of parents had not received any feedback on their children's admission at the beginning of this month.

Lesufi says it’s clear why the lobby group has been targeting him.

“They will target me because for the very first time children that are on the queue requesting classrooms are no longer one colour – its everyone – and some people are not used to that. They will target me because there are schools named after apartheid leaders like Hendrick Verword, and we have changed their name. Do you think they would be happy?”