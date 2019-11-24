Lesufi believes Afriforum targeting him over changes in his department
Afriforum has been calling for Lesufi to be sacked after thousands of parents had not received any feedback on their children's admission at the beginning of this month.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he has been targeted by Afriforum because he is changing a school placement system that has favoured white children over their black counterparts for years.
Lesufi gave an update on school placements in the province on Sunday afternoon.
The department says 96% of grade 1 and 8 pupils who applied have been placed.
But Afriforum has been calling for Lesufi to be sacked after thousands of parents had not received any feedback on their children's admission at the beginning of this month.
Lesufi says it’s clear why the lobby group has been targeting him.
“They will target me because for the very first time children that are on the queue requesting classrooms are no longer one colour – its everyone – and some people are not used to that. They will target me because there are schools named after apartheid leaders like Hendrick Verword, and we have changed their name. Do you think they would be happy?”
The day racists praise you, you must know the revolution is lost! My only plea to racists please don’t harm my kids and my family, as for me you are free to do as you wish.I know you attempted on various occasions to harm and attack me. I’m unsinkable ✊🏿#AfriforumFF+SolidarityIRR pic.twitter.com/fFwzyJCyq9— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 20, 2019
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Blink and you might miss the fall of the Bank of Lisbon
-
It all comes down: Bank of Lisbon building demolished
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 23 November 2019
-
Tornado strikes again in KZN, this time in Ulundi
-
Fire fighters remembered as Bank of Lisbon building is razed to the ground
-
GALLERY: Bank of Lisbon Building demolished
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.