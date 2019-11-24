KZN Paramedics rescue dumped baby boy

The community alerted authorities about a crying baby earlier on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – Paramedics have rescued a newborn baby who was found in a pit in Plessislaer, in Pietermaritzburg.

He has been taken to hospital for further medical care.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by police.

ER24'S Ineke van Huyssteen said, “A medic assessed the baby and found that he was suffering from mild hyperthermia. He was treated at the scene and then he was transported for further medical attention.”