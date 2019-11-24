John Legend doesn't want to spoil kids

With Christmas around the corner, John Legend is keen to ensure his children - Luna and Miles, who he has with his wife Chrissy Teigen - get what they want present-wise.

He said: "We just try to listen to what they love and what they like and gift them accordingly. But we know that they're so fortunate to just have the life they live and we don't want to overly spoil them for Christmas. But it's nice to give them something they really like."

And the 40-year-old singer is a bit unsure about how to play it about Santa for his older child this year because he doesn't know if the little girl is just "playing along" with them or does think Santa is real.

He added: "Luna, she talks about Santa and I don't know if she really believes in Santa or if she just does it to play along with us. I don't know what's going on yet. I was never raised on Santa as a kid, so I never knew about the way parents keep up the mythology for a while. So I don't know how to play this out with Luna, how long we're going to keep the charade going. I feel like she'll figure it out pretty soon."

And John says "food, family and music" is the most important elements of Christmas for him and his family.

He told People magazine: "For us, the holidays are always about food, and family, and music and I feel like all three have been the most important and most memorable parts of our holiday celebrations. And we'll continue with that with my kids and with Chrissy and we often have our family come spend the holidays with us, our extended family."