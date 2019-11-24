View all in Latest
FSCA investigating Old Mutual after dead body incident

The Mtshali family resorted to taking the body of their dead relative to a local Old Mutual after they failed to get a pay out from the company.

Thandaza Mtshali, the niece of the deceased Sifiso Mtshali whose corpse was dragged to Old Mutual’s offices in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, so that the insurance company could pay out the money due to the family. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.
Thandaza Mtshali, the niece of the deceased Sifiso Mtshali whose corpse was dragged to Old Mutual's offices in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, so that the insurance company could pay out the money due to the family. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) says it's investigating Old Mutual after the reports the insurance company refused to pay out a funeral policy claim for a family in KwaZulu-Natal within the prescribed period.

The Mtshali family resorted to taking the body of their dead relative to a local Old Mutual branch to force the company to pay out.

A video of the incident sparked outrage on social media last week, prompting the insurer to apologise.

WATCH: Corpse taken to Old Mutual office

The FSCA which regulates financial institutions in the country says it’s in touch with the deceased Sifiso Mtshali's family to verify more information.

The authority’s Makgompi Ramphasha said, “Throughout this process that we are involved in, we would want to establish whether there is poor service to the family. If there is poor customer outcomes to the family, and they have been prejudiced in a particular way – those are some of the issues that FSCA will have to take into account.”

