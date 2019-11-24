Fire fighters remembered as Bank of Lisbon building is razed to the ground

Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died as they attempted to douse the flames for three straight days last year.

JOHANNESBURG – The Joburg Emergency Services says the demolition of the Bank of Lisbon building brings memories of a painful chapter to the families and colleagues of three fire fighters who died while trying to extinguish a fire in 2018.

The building, which was once an iconic sky scrapper in the Johannesburg CBD for decades, has been demolished on Sunday morning.

It was deemed unsafe after a fire erupted last year on the 23rd floor.

Acting fire chief Rapulane Monageng said, “The demolition is bringing mixed emotions and memories, in the sense that we lost three firefighters. We need to find closure amongst ourselves.”

Earlier, Moropane’s said the structure would be demolished without any answers as to how his son fell to his death.

Robert Moropane said he learned about the plans to demolish the building through the media.

He said the Gauteng government promised to report back to affected families on their investigation but to this day, they have received no feedback.

“They never spoke to us. They’re just sitting and doing nothing. They know that we won’t do anything.”

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque