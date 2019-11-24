View all in Latest
Drugs, unlicensed firearms confiscated in SANDF operation

Operation lockdown resulted to an arrest this week after the recovery of more than 220 mandrax tablets, several bags of dagga, and an unlicensed firearm.

Mandrax tablets. Picture: Saps
Mandrax tablets. Picture: Saps
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The operation by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and police over the weekend has been widely welcomed in the Western Cape.

Operation lockdown resulted to an arrest this week after the recovery of more than 220 mandrax tablets, several bags of dagga, and an unlicensed firearm.

Earlier this month, drugs with an estimated street value R5.1 million were confiscated and two firearms in Muizenberg.

Da western cape legislature spokesperson Reagen Allen said the operations are yielding positive results.

“The possession and use of illegal substances of various kinds contribute to the perpetuation of violence in our society. Successful lockdown operations on illegal drug trade and unlicensed firearms is critical in ensuring the safety of young people, especially as we are approaching the festive season.”

