Drugs, unlicensed firearms confiscated in SANDF operation

-
KZN Paramedics rescue dumped baby boyLocal
-
UK police charge man with human trafficking in Vietnamese truck deaths inquiryWorld
-
UK's Johnson promises Brexit for Christmas in manifestoWorld
-
Blink and you might miss the fall of the Bank of LisbonLocal
-
Fire fighters remembered as Bank of Lisbon building is razed to the groundLocal
-
SABC admits reaching out SSA, but denies it wants to spy on staffLocal
-
KZN Paramedics rescue dumped baby boyLocal
-
Blink and you might miss the fall of the Bank of LisbonLocal
-
Fire fighters remembered as Bank of Lisbon building is razed to the groundLocal
-
SABC admits reaching out SSA, but denies it wants to spy on staffLocal
-
FSCA investigating Old Mutual after dead body incidentLocal
-
Officer Andre Kay laid to rest, Bishop Lavis residents still angryLocal
-
WATCH: Mogoeng Mogoeng delivers 17th Annual Nelson Mandela LecturePolitics
-
On Joburg and Tshwane metros DA says, ‘We won’t just let go’Politics
-
Zuma’s argument for leave to appeal baseless - NPAPolitics
-
Lawyer apologises for disrespectful language in Jacob Zuma’s appeal noticePolitics
-
Nkoana-Mashabane defends Koloane deployment to Netherlands after Gupta landingPolitics
-
Court told Jacob Zuma being targeted unlawfullyPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Why aren’t today’s protests leading to revolutions?Opinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How long until the ANC gets the proverbial wake-up call?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Quest for unity in SA: a philosophical perspectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Why SA suffers from the ‘impostor syndrome’Opinion
-
FACT CHECK: President Ramaphosa’s claims about progress in SA since 1994Opinion
-
KHOLOFELO MAPONYA: A response to Jessie Duarte on the PICOpinion
Popular Topics
-
S&P downgrades SA outlook, warns debt rating unlikely to improveBusiness
-
SAA task team to begin search for salary increase difference in two weeksBusiness
-
SAA to restore full flight schedule this weekendBusiness
-
Liberty founder Donald Gordon diesBusiness
-
SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strikeBusiness
-
Non-striking National Transport Movement pens wage deal with SAABusiness
John Legend doesn't want to spoil kids
-
Chris Martin was bullied at schoolLifestyle
-
Billy Bob Thornton: 'I'm not a bad boy anymore'Lifestyle
-
Caitlyn Jenner on 'great terms' with Kris JennerLifestyle
-
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti robbed of 366k worth of jewelsLifestyle
-
CHANEL SEPTEMBER: Becoming a plant-based humanOpinion
-
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show cancelledLifestyle
-
Coldplay won't tour new album, say want gigs to be 'sustainable'Lifestyle
-
French officials warned over encouraging 'franglais' spreadLifestyle
-
French Montana rushed to hospital with 'cardiac issues'Lifestyle
-
Alli one of best in the world, says MourinhoSport
-
Eddie Jones wants England to be the best rugby team in the worldSport
-
SA’s under-23s qualify for 2020 Olympic GamesSport
-
Booth makes Chiefs favourites for TKOSport
-
Patrice Motsepe now owns 37% of the Blue BullsSport
-
Mourinho returns to the fray as Man City face tough Chelsea testSport
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good SportsmanshipSport
-
CARTOON: On Top of the WorldSport
-
CARTOON: Tightrope TitoBusiness
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St GeorgeSport
-
CARTOON: DA Road to RuinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Puppet GamesPolitics
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 37°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
Drugs, unlicensed firearms confiscated in SANDF operation
Operation lockdown resulted to an arrest this week after the recovery of more than 220 mandrax tablets, several bags of dagga, and an unlicensed firearm.
CAPE TOWN – The operation by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and police over the weekend has been widely welcomed in the Western Cape.
Operation lockdown resulted to an arrest this week after the recovery of more than 220 mandrax tablets, several bags of dagga, and an unlicensed firearm.
Earlier this month, drugs with an estimated street value R5.1 million were confiscated and two firearms in Muizenberg.
Da western cape legislature spokesperson Reagen Allen said the operations are yielding positive results.
“The possession and use of illegal substances of various kinds contribute to the perpetuation of violence in our society. Successful lockdown operations on illegal drug trade and unlicensed firearms is critical in ensuring the safety of young people, especially as we are approaching the festive season.”
Timeline
-
Pollsmoor Prison to ‘tighten’ security after warden, inmates caught with drugs95 days ago
-
8 arrested in Hawks double raid to smash drug network95 days ago
-
Insufficient police skills & will to bring down gang bosses, says expert105 days ago
-
SANDF deployment to Cape ganglands, 1 week later122 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.