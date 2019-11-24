DA to continue with engagements over Joburg mayor position - Selfe

In a lengthy statement, the head of the DA governance unit, James Selfe, stated the possible scenarios at play which ultimately left the EFF as the kingmakers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Sunday said it would continue engaging with its coalition partners and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as it contended for the coveted post of Joburg mayor in the City’s Council.

Thursday marks Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s last day in office after he resigned from the post, citing lack of support and frustration by the DA which put him in the position.

In a lengthy statement, the head of the DA governance unit, James Selfe, stated the possible scenarios at play which ultimately left the EFF as the kingmakers.

Despite the EFF saying it would field its own candidate for the mayoral position and called on the DA or ANC to back it, the DA appeared hellbent to contest the post and last week elected Joburg’s finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni as its candidate to replace Mashaba.

WATCH: We are not going to support the DA - Malema

The DA and ANC were dependent on partnerships and coalitions to succeed in this quest as the City had no majority party. Should more than two candidates stand for the position of mayor, the council would have to vote while three candidates could lead to a run-off election.

“In terms of Schedule 3 of the Municipal Structures Act, which regulates the election of mayors, if there are more than two candidates for the position, the Council will have successive rounds of voting. After each round, the candidate with the least number of votes will drop out, and voting will then take place for the remaining candidates,” Selfe said in a statement.

“Having consulted with our coalition parties, namely the IFP, ACDP, COPE, and FF+, we are confident that when the various caucuses toe their party lines, the EFF candidate will fall out, leaving the DA and ANC candidates. This, therefore, leaves the EFF with an important decision, whether they support the DA multiparty coalition’s candidate or support the ANC, whose only intention is to reverse the progress made since 2016 and loot the people of Johannesburg’s money.

“Further, even if the EFF abstains the ANC will regain control of the City. No doubt there will be a return to the wholesale looting of the past,” he added.