Zimbabwe's Chiwenga returns after 4 months in China receiving medical treatment
Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has spent a large part of the year away from work, also receiving treatment in South Africa and India.
HARARE – Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga returned home on Saturday after spending four months in China receiving medical treatment for an unknown illness, state-owned media reported.
Chiwenga, the 63-year-old former general who led a coup against the late Robert Mugabe two years ago, has spent a large part of the year away from work, also receiving treatment in South Africa and India.
His health is of great interest to Zimbabweans as he is widely seen as the driving force behind the country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the front-runner to succeed him. His absence from public duties had stoked speculation about the gravity of his illness, which authorities have sought to play down.
The Herald, a government-owned newspaper, showed images of Chiwenga arriving at Harare's airport in the early hours of Saturday, looking healthier than when he was last seen in public in June. He was welcomed by relatives and China's deputy ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhao Baogang, the newspaper said.
Local private media have reported that Chiwenga's health deteriorated in July and that he underwent two operations following a suspected poisoning.
Chiwenga and government officials were not available to comment on Saturday.
Government officials in Zimbabwe routinely seek medical treatment abroad while the country's public health system has collapsed and hospitals struggle to provide medicines to patients.
Many Zimbabweans are angry that top government officials continue to travel abroad for treatment while state hospitals are turning away patients because doctors have been on a pay strike since September.
The government has so far fired 435 doctors for participating in the strike.
Popular in Africa
-
Zim Cabinet gives nod to several roads, buildings being named after Mnangagwa
-
Kenya landslides kill a dozen people
-
Tom Thabane’s wife accused of murder as family feud plays out
-
South African among 7 ‘kidnapped by pirates’ in Equatorial Guinea
-
Botswana intelligence agent Welheminah Maswabi granted bail
-
There’s a HUGE cat on the stoep: Zim lions occupy ranger station
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.