‘We want men to lead the 16 days campaign’, says MEC Mazibuko
The annual campaign of 16 days of activism against gender -based violence, which aims to raise awareness of gender-based violence in the country, will begin next week.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko says this year's 16 days of activism of no violence against women and children will have an increased focus on men.
The Gauteng government has launched several plans across the province for the campaign.
Mazibuko says the public meeting will mobilise South African men to find practical solutions to break the cycle of abuse.
“We all know that men are the majority of the perpetrators, and they are the ones who must help us to fight the scourge. It can’t be right that all the time we are talking to ourselves as women. We want men to lead this campaign.”
We are at the Constitution Hill, launching the Gauteng Government programme for the 16 Days for No Violence Against Women and Children. We will also be launching the Ikhaya Lethemba Legacy Book. @GP_CommSafety @GautengProvince @David_Makhura @Yoliswamakhasi @gpgSocDev @tell_mec pic.twitter.com/27cLwxyONw— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) November 22, 2019
