US vice president visits troops in Iraq - security source

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
Go

US vice president visits troops in Iraq - security source

Pence's unannounced landing at Ain al-Asad base - his first visit to Iraq as vice president - came nearly a year after President Donald Trump made his own surprise trip to the sprawling complex.

FILE: US Vice President Mike Pence. Picture: AFP
FILE: US Vice President Mike Pence. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

BAGHDAD - US Vice President Mike Pence flew into Iraq on Saturday to meet American troops stationed in the country's western desert, a security source told AFP.

Pence's unannounced landing at Ain al-Asad base - his first visit to Iraq as vice president - came nearly a year after President Donald Trump made his own surprise trip to the sprawling complex.

Trump drew criticism for the lightning-fast visit, in which he briefly met with troops but did not see any Iraqi officials.

That visit was veiled in such secrecy there was speculation that most Iraqi authorities had not been informed the president was coming.

No schedule has been announced for Pence's visit, and the US embassy in Baghdad told AFP it had no details to share on the trip.

The US has 5,200 troops stationed in Iraqi bases across the country.

Washington led the 2003 invasion of Iraq that toppled then-dictator Saddam Hussein, dismantled its security forces and then attempted to rebuild the country's institutions.

After years of working closely together, ties between the two countries are currently at their "coldest", US and Iraqi officials have told AFP.

Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, in office for the past year, has yet to visit Washington, and Trump has not met top officials in Baghdad.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA