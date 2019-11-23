Up, up and away – SAA confirms all flights back on schedule
SAA workers have returned to work on Saturday after unions signed a 5.9% wage agreement with the embattled airline on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) has assured passengers that flights are operating on schedule on Saturday, a day after employees agreed to return to work after a crippling wage strike.
On Friday unions signed a 5.9% wage agreement with the embattled airline, after they had initially demanded an 8% hike.
Unions say the remaining 2.1% that workers have been demanding is subject to the work of an appointed task team.
SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said, “After the strike ended yesterday, and on the basis of the agreement that has been reached between the airline and the labour unions, we have seen a return of the employees who were ready to operate our flights.”
He added, “Operationally, we can indicate all our flights are back to normal and are operating as per schedule.”
