More severe storms forecast in KZN after tornado rips through Utrecht

No injuries have been reported but warnings of more inclement weather have been after a tornado that swept through Utrecht in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by another tornado, this time in Utrecht between Newcastle and Dundee on Friday night.

The South African Weather Service says the tornado swept through the area after 7pm.

Thus far no injuries have been reported but several houses have been damaged.

Forecaster Wayne Venter said, “We have some roofs blown over, some houses being destroyed as well as cars moved and a lot of trees being damaged as well. Today we do expect another round of severe storms in the area and north-eastern parts of KZN as well.”

The South African Weather Service can confirm that a tornado did occur in the Utrecht area in KwaZulu-Natal this Friday evening (22 November 2019). (Images Source: Newcastle Advertiser). More information about this soon. pic.twitter.com/BzZ5wNiuk9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 22, 2019

In statement, the department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said MEC Sipho Hlomuka had dispatched disaster management teams.

Friday night's tornado left large parts of the Watervaal Correctional Services facility, including 20 houses which were used to accommodate staff, damaged.

This is the third tornado to hit the province this month.

“Our disaster management teams are on the ground providing relevant support to the affected families. This incident comes at a time when the province is mourning the loss of 23 lives due to weather-related incidents since October, this includes the tornado that struck New Hanover, in the Midlands last week Tuesday,” said Hlomuka.

WATCH: KZN Tornado aftermath

Inclement weather conditions are expected to continue across the province, with the South African Weather Service issuing a warning for severe thunderstorms for large parts of the province for today that bring the possibility of strong winds, hail and heavy downpours in parts of uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, iLembe, King Cetshwayo Zululand and uMkhanyakude Districts.

MEC Hlomuka has warned residents to be vigilant as these weather conditions pose a serious risk to human life. “We are urging residents to be cautious, especially around low lying areas or when crossing bridges. Before making any long journey residents are urged to first check the weather forecast as heavy rains pose a serious risk on our roads.”

Disaster Management teams continue to be on high alert.