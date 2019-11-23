SA’s under-23s qualify for 2020 Olympic Games

This is after beating Ghana 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the U-23 AFCON 3rd/4th playoff match on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s under-23 soccer team have qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games.

South Africa started the much brighter side, with Luther Singh opening the scoring in the 16th minute as he slotted home from a tight angle inside the box.

They would maintain the 1-0 lead going into halftime.

Ghana scored first in the second half as Evans Mensah’s powerful strike levelled matters just four minutes into the second 45 minutes.

To get a winner, coach David Notaone brought on Kamohelo Mahlatsi, who made an immediate impact as he scored South Africa’s second goal of the match in the 62nd minute to put them back in the lead.

Ghana wouldn’t go down without a fight as Samuel Gyabaa equalized just six minutes before fulltime to force the match to go straight into penalties.

Goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto then lead from the front in the shootout, saving two penalties as South Africa won 6-5 penalties.

After the match, Notaone expressed his delight over how his side carried themselves in the match.

“I would like to congratulate my boys for qualifying for next year’s Tokyo Summer Olympic Games,” he said. “We played against a strong side and there could only one winner from this tie. We will now go back home and come up with a proper preparation plan which will help us get ready for next year’s global sporting event”.