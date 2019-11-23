S&P downgrades SA outlook, warns debt rating unlikely to improve
The agency downgraded the outlook for the country overnight, placing the country's local currency rating at BB+.
JOHANNESBURG –Ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has on Saturday morning warned that unless government controls the deficit, it's sovereign debt rating is unlikely to improve.
The agency downgraded the outlook for the country overnight, placing the country's local currency rating at BB+.
S&P says low GDP growth, the ever-rising national deficit, and a growing debt burden are damaging South Africa's fiscal metrics.
The agency made special mention of Eskom in its statement, saying the power utility is likely to be an enduring drain on South Africa's fiscal resources.
It says the country's economic performance has disappointed; depressed in parts by natural forces like drought.
But also by matters within the governments control, including low investment, power shortages, and limited reform momentum.
The announcement overnight relates only to the outlook.But the agency is warning it could consider lowering South Africa's ratings if it judges the rule of law, property rights, or enforcement of contracts weaken significantly.
More in Business
-
SAA task team to begin search for salary increase difference in two weeks
-
SAA to restore full flight schedule this weekend
-
Liberty founder Donald Gordon dies
-
SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strike
-
Non-striking National Transport Movement pens wage deal with SAA
-
SAA to announce next step after Solidarity’s application for business rescue
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.