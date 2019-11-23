EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 22 November 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall: 05, 17, 18, 20, 26 PB: 07

PowerBall Plus: 03, 14, 15, 27, 32 PB: 12

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.