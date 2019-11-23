On Joburg and Tshwane metros DA says, ‘We won’t just let go’

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng caucus leader Solly Msimang says the party is not ready to let go of its mayoral positions in Tswhane and Johannesburg.

This follows the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) announcement this week that it would field its own candidate for the position in the City.

The DA has nominated Funzela Ngobeni as its mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg where it currently governs due to a partnership with the EFF.

Msimang says his party is open to offering the eff portfolios in councils, but nothing further.

“We are not going to just let go of the municipalities where the people have voted us in. It may not have been with a clear majority, but the people have voted for us.”

WHO IS FUNZELA NGOBENI?

Ngobeni is the Johannesburg MMC for Finance who joined outgoing mayor Herman Mashaba’s executive in January 2018.

The party said it is confident Ngobeni is the right candidate to replace Mashab, who resigned in October, and continue his good work - should he be voted in as mayor on 28 November 2019.

According to his summarised profile on the City’s website, Ngobeni’s political career began in Congress for South African Students and he later joined the DA in 2014.

He holds diplomas in Tourism Management and Public Relations.

