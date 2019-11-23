NW police arrest 3 suspects in Assen dagga lab bust
The Hawks’ serious Organised Crime Investigation unit with members of K9 Hartebeespootdam carried out a raid where they discovered a fully-fledged dagga greenhouse.
JOHANNESBURG – Three suspects have been arrested when North West police shut down a hydroponic dagga lab in Assen on Friday after receiving information regarding the cultivation and dealing in the drug.
Approximately 148 dagga plants and 24 bags containing processed dagga were found in an air-conditioned room.
More bags of processed dagga were found in the house whilst some were stashed in the ceiling.
The suspects aged between 28 and 49.
#sapsHQ #Hawks shut down hydroponic lab in Assen, dagga worth R1,2 Million seized. 3 Suspects arrested for Cultivating and Dealing in Dagga. MEhttps://t.co/btUsynFGir pic.twitter.com/MPTA2qn3bl— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 22, 2019
Preliminary investigations reveal that the main suspect is linked to other cases of dealing in dagga, and was once declared an undesirable person in the country.
The trio is set to appear at the Brits Magistrate’s Court on 25 November 2019 on charges of cultivating and dealing in Dagga.
