NPA wants Zuma to pay up for disrespecting court

The NPA wants Zuma to be penalised after his lawyers apologised for lashing out at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in papers filed for leave to appeal.

DURBAN – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says while it notes an apology for the disrespectful tone in former President Jacob Zuma’s appeal notice to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, it insists he must be financially penalized by the court.

Ahead of Friday’s session, Zuma’s lawyers filed papers in which they lashed out at the high court - saying it failed to consider the prejudicial nature of charges against him.

They also accused the court of violating sections of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Zuma’s lawyers have since apologised unconditionally, but still insist that the court erred when it denied him a permanent stay of prosecution.

The former president faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.

He allegedly received 783 illegal payments.

His lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, has repeated arguments to the Pietermaritzburg High Court that Zuma is victimised by his political enemies through the case, and that he will be prejudiced if the matter proceeds.

Sikhakhane insists that the Supreme Court of Appeal may arrive at a different conclusion to the high court.

However, the NPA’s Andrew Breytenbrach says Zuma has no rational or sound reason not to stand trial.

Breytenbrach has accused the former president of employing delay tactics and says he must pay for insulting the court in his appeal notice.